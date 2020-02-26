Rockets vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 28-29; Houston 37-20

What to Know

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Houston is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Memphis is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Rockets didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks at home on Monday as they won 123-112. Houston's shooting guard James Harden did his thing and had 37 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Memphis on Monday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 124-97 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-37. Center Jonas Valanciunas wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis and finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Houston ended up a good deal behind Memphis when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 121-110. A big part of the Rockets' success was The Beard, so Memphis will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.