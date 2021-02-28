Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 14-15; Houston 11-20
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Grizz found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 119-99 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Houston lost to the Toronto Raptors on the road by a decisive 122-111 margin. Shooting guard Victor Oladipo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizz is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Grizzlies, who are 14-14-1 against the spread.
The losses put Memphis at 14-15 and Houston at 11-20. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Memphis has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Rockets have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.
- Feb 04, 2021 - Houston 115 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2020 - Houston 140 vs. Memphis 112
- Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110
- Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125
- Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96
- Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90
- Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108
- Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91
- Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84