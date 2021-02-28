Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 14-15; Houston 11-20

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Grizz found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 119-99 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston lost to the Toronto Raptors on the road by a decisive 122-111 margin. Shooting guard Victor Oladipo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizz is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Grizzlies, who are 14-14-1 against the spread.

The losses put Memphis at 14-15 and Houston at 11-20. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Memphis has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Rockets have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.