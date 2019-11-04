Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 4 predictions from advanced computer

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle Monday as the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET at FedEx Forum. Memphis is 1-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Houston is 3-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Both teams are abysmal against the spread this season, as Memphis is 1-4 ATS and Houston is 0-6 ATS. The Rockets, however, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Grizzlies. Houston is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Grizzlies absorbed their second straight loss Saturday, and fourth overall, losing to the Suns 114-105. Forward Brandon Clarke (16 points, 11 rebounds) and guard Ja Morant (24 points, seven assists) were strong for Memphis in defeat. The Grizzlies' only win this season was a 134-133 OT win against Brooklyn in Nov. 27. Morant, an early NBA Rookie of the Year candidate, leads Memphis in scoring with 18.8 points per game to go with 5.4 assists per game.

The Rockets have also lost two straight, falling to the Heat 129-100 on Sunday. Guard Russell Westbrook only had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting and seven turnovers in 26 minutes. Guard James Harden leads the NBA in scoring at 35.3 points per game, and Westbrook is still delivering 21.2 ppg to go with 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per outing.

The total has gone over in six of Houston's last seven games against Western Conference opponents. And the total has also gone over in five of Memphis' last seven home games.

