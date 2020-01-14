Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from model on 28-16 run
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Rockets vs. Grizzlies matchup 10,000 times.
James Harden and the Houston Rockets will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Rockets will be without Russell Westbrook, who is again resting on the front end of a back-to-back. Memphis lists Jae Crowder (hip), Brandon Clarke (thumb), and Kyle Anderson (foot) as questionable, so the Grizzlies could be shorthanded on the wing.
Tip-off for this one is set for 8:00 p.m ET from the FedExForum. Sportsbooks list the Rockets as five-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 238 in the latest Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Rockets picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Grizzlies vs. Rockets:
- Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Rockets -5
- Rockets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 238 points
- Rockets vs. Grizzlies money line: Houston -200, Memphis +170
- HOU: The Rockets are 0-4 ATS in the last four road games.
- MEM: Memphis has covered five straight spreads entering Tuesday's action.
Why the Rockets can cover
The model is well aware that Houston has already beaten Memphis without Westbrook once this season. The Rockets are 3-2 in games Westbrook has missed, and they've actually been better by some metrics with Westbrook off the court, per cleaningtheglass.com. Houston has averaged eight fewer points per 100 possessions with Westbrook on the court, and its net rating is -2.9 in those minutes. Meanwhile, the Rockets have a +8.3 rating with Harden on the court. It is clear which stud has been more important for the team's success, and he will be on the court for Houston on Tuesday.
While the Grizzlies have some exciting young star power, the Rockets have just been the far superior team this season. Houston ranks sixth in the NBA in point differential, while Memphis ranks just 20th. The Rockets rank ahead of the Grizzlies in offensive and defensive efficiency, as well as rebounding rate.
Why Grizzlies can cover
Just because Houston is the the better team on paper, doesn't mean it will cover the Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread, however. The model is also well aware that Houston has not traveled well this season, which is nothing new for the Rockets. The Rockets have covered the spread in just 45 percent of road games, and their point differential is down from +9.8 at home to +1.6 on the road. Since the start of last season, Houston has an impressive 45-14 record at home, but just a 34-27 record on the road.
The model also is aware that Morant has missed five games this season and been limited for several others, which has somewhat skewed the season-long numbers. Morant and the Grizz enter Tuesday's action in full stride, having won five-straight. Morant averaged 19 points and 10 assists during that span, and he could continue to put up huge numbers against Houston's backup point guard options.
How to make Rockets vs. Grizzlies picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations.
So who wins Rockets vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
