A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. Memphis is 9-7 overall and 3-5 at home, while Houston is 10-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. Memphis is 9-6 against the spread. Houston has a 9-11 ATS mark.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets spread: Grizzlies -3

Grizzlies vs. Rockets over-under: 224.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Rockets money line: Grizzlies -160; Rockets +140

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies lost the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday,134-116. Dillon Brooks had 25 points. The loss ended Memphis' seven-game winning streak. The Grizzlies fell one win short of the franchise record for consecutive wins in a season. Memphis trailed by 21 points at halftime. The Grizzlies allowed 62 points in the paint.

The Grizzlies lead the NBA in steals per game (10.3). They also lead in bench points per game (42.3). Memphis lost two of three matchups with Houston last season. Jonas Valanciunas and Grayson Allen remain out due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston absorbed a 104-87 drubbing by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Rockets were down 81-58 at the end of the third quarter, Eric Gordon had 22 points. The loss snapped a six-game Rockets winning streak. The 87 points scored were the lowest in Houston's last nine games.

Christian Wood had eight points at Oklahoma City after averaging 23.3 points per game in his previous three outings. DeMarcus Cousins has averaged 14.0 points in his past six games. Victor Oladipo will be rested on Thursday.

