We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center. Houston is 11-9 overall and 10-1 at home, while Memphis is 6-16 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Rockets and are 5-4-1 against the spread during that span.

However, the Rockets are 2-1 against the spread in their last three meetings with the Grizzlies and are 13-5 against the spread this season, while Memphis is 9-13 against the number. For Wednesday, Houston is favored by 6 points in the latest Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 213.5 points. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Rockets -6

Rockets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 213.5 points

Rockets vs. Grizzlies money line: Rockets: -251, Grizzlies: +203

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets walked away with a 93-82 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday to extend their winning streak to three games. Tari Eason led the Rockets with 18 points off the bench and also pulled down 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Fred VanVleet had 16 points while Alperen Sengun had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. The Rockets did an excellent job of running the Spurs off the 3-point line in the win, allowing them to shoot just 5 for 41 (12.2%) from beyond the arc. Houston ranks first in the NBA this season in 3-point defense (31.7%).

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and fell 120-113. Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points. It was a season-high for Jackson, who is averaging a career-best 20.8 points per game in an elevated offensive role with Ja Morant serving a suspension to start the season.

Desmond Bane also had 28 points and eight assists in the loss, and he's averaging a career-high 24.8 points and 5.3 assists as the go-to scorer and primary ballhandler in the absence of Morant and Marcus Smart (foot). However, Memphis ranks 29th in the NBA in scoring (106.5 ppg) and offensive rating (107.1) without its superstar point guard.

Key Betting Info

The Rockets might be without Eason in this one, as he's currently listed as questionable with a leg injury. For the season, Eason has averaged 7.5 points, 1.1 blocks, and 6.7 rebounds. Some of the recent trends involving these teams:

The Rockets are 7-0 against the spread in their last 7 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Rockets are 9-1-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when at home.

The Rockets are 13-3-2 against the spread in their last 18 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

