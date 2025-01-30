The top two teams in the Southwest Division clash when the Houston Rockets battle the Memphis Grizzlies in a key Western Conference matchup on Thursday. Houston is coming off a 100-96 win at Atlanta on Tuesday, while Memphis dropped a 143-106 decision at New York on Monday. The Rockets (32-14) can complete a four-game season sweep of Memphis with a win. The Grizzlies (31-16) are 19-5 on their home floor this season.

Tip-off from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies are 5-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Grizzlies odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 238.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -5



Rockets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 238 points

Rockets vs. Grizzlies money line: Houston +163, Memphis -196

HOU: The Rockets are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against Memphis

MEM: The Grizzlies are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games overall

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been on a tear of late. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last five games, including one double-double. In a 108-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, he scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. He had 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 119-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 6. In 45 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 29.5 minutes.

Point guard Ja Morant is one of five Grizzlies averaging double-digit scoring. In 28 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes. In a 132-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 22, he registered a double-double with 16 points and 13 assists. He scored 21 points and added 12 assists and four rebounds in a 129-115 win at San Antonio on Jan. 15. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Shooting guard Jalen Green has been an offensive force for Houston this season, his fourth in the league. In 46 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal in 32.8 minutes. In Tuesday's win over the Hawks, he poured in 25 points, while adding seven rebounds and two steals. He had 26 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 135-131 win at Cleveland on Jan. 25.

Veteran center Alperen Sengun has compiled two double-doubles in his past four games. In the win at Atlanta on Tuesday, he scored 18 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out two assists. He scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds in a 109-108 win over Cleveland on Jan. 22. In 46 starts, he is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes. See which team to pick here.

