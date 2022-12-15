Who's Playing
Miami @ Houston
Current Records: Miami 14-15; Houston 9-18
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2019. Houston has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Miami at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 15 at Toyota Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.52 points per game.
The Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Houston strolled past Phoenix with points to spare, taking the matchup 111-97. Shooting guard Jalen Green was the offensive standout of the contest for Houston, picking up 26 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday the Heat sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 110-108 victory. Miami can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyler Herro, who shot 9-for-17 from downtown and finished with 35 points.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Houston is now 9-18 while Miami sits at 14-15. The Rockets are 2-6 after wins this year, the Heat 6-7.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 14 games against Houston.
