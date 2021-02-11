Who's Playing
Miami @ Houston
Current Records: Miami 10-14; Houston 11-13
What to Know
The Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Heat will challenge Houston on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
Things were close when Miami and the New York Knicks clashed on Tuesday, but Miami ultimately edged out the opposition 98-96. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Rockets as they lost 130-101 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The top scorers for Houston were point guard John Wall (25 points) and shooting guard Eric Gordon (23 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10-1 against the spread when favored.
Houston's loss took them down to 11-13 while Miami's win pulled them up to 10-14. A win for Houston would reverse both their bad luck and Miami's good luck. We'll see if Houston manages to pull off that tough task or if the Heat keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston and Miami both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Nov 27, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. Houston 100
- Feb 28, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Miami 118
- Dec 20, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 07, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Jan 22, 2018 - Houston 99 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 15, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Houston 109
- Jan 17, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 02, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 01, 2015 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 89