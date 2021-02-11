Who's Playing

Miami @ Houston

Current Records: Miami 10-14; Houston 11-13

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Heat will challenge Houston on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when Miami and the New York Knicks clashed on Tuesday, but Miami ultimately edged out the opposition 98-96. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Rockets as they lost 130-101 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The top scorers for Houston were point guard John Wall (25 points) and shooting guard Eric Gordon (23 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10-1 against the spread when favored.

Houston's loss took them down to 11-13 while Miami's win pulled them up to 10-14. A win for Houston would reverse both their bad luck and Miami's good luck. We'll see if Houston manages to pull off that tough task or if the Heat keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston and Miami both have five wins in their last ten games.