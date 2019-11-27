Rockets vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Rockets vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Houston 11-6; Miami 12-4
What to Know
The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.06 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Houston received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 137-123 to the Dallas Mavericks. C Clint Capela and SG James Harden were two go-getters for the Rockets despite the loss. The former posted a double-double on 22 rebounds and 21 points, while the latter almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds. That's nine consecutive double-doubles for Capela.
As for Miami, Miami has more to be thankful for after their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Miami strolled past Charlotte with points to spare, taking the contest 117-100. SF Jimmy Butler and C Bam Adebayo were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former had 21 points and seven assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards in addition to five assists.
Miami's win lifted them to 12-4 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 11-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets come into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.2. The Heat have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 48.10% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 227
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won five out of their last nine games against Houston.
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. Houston 100
- Feb 28, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Miami 118
- Dec 20, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 07, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Jan 22, 2018 - Houston 99 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 15, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Houston 109
- Jan 17, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 02, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 01, 2015 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 89
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
5 reasons to be thankful for the NBA
The rise of Luka Doncic as well as Giannis and Kawhi's nightly dominance are among the reasons...
-
NBA DFS picks, Nov 27 DK lineups, stacks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Walker filling in admirably for Irving
A statistical breakdown of how Walker has filled in for Irving as Boston's starting point guard
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Lakers vs. Pelicans game 10,000...
-
Celtics vs. Nets odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Celtics game 10,000 times.
-
Ainge admits regrets about last season
Ainge said that he should have 'cleaned out the roster' to make life easier for Brad Stevens
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans