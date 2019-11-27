Rockets vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Houston 11-6; Miami 12-4

What to Know

The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.06 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Houston received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 137-123 to the Dallas Mavericks. C Clint Capela and SG James Harden were two go-getters for the Rockets despite the loss. The former posted a double-double on 22 rebounds and 21 points, while the latter almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds. That's nine consecutive double-doubles for Capela.

As for Miami, Miami has more to be thankful for after their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Miami strolled past Charlotte with points to spare, taking the contest 117-100. SF Jimmy Butler and C Bam Adebayo were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former had 21 points and seven assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards in addition to five assists.

Miami's win lifted them to 12-4 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 11-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets come into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.2. The Heat have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 48.10% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Miami have won five out of their last nine games against Houston.