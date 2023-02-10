The Miami Heat (30-25) will try to win consecutive games for the first time in two weeks when they host the Houston Rockets (13-42) on Friday night. Miami was able to snap its two-game losing skid with a 116-111 win over Indiana on Wednesday, keeping the Heat in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Houston is in last place in the Western Conference and is coming off a 130-128 loss to Sacramento.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Miami is favored by 12 points in the latest Rockets vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220.5.

Rockets vs. Heat spread: Heat -12

Rockets vs. Heat over/under: 220.5 points

Rockets vs. Heat money line: Miami -700, Houston +500

Why the Rockets can cover

Miami has been struggling with consistency of late, losing two of its last three games and three of its last five. The Heat dropped back-to-back games against New York and Milwaukee last week before failing to cover the spread in their win over Indiana on Wednesday. They are playing without shooting guard Victor Oladipo (ankle), point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) and forward Duncan Robinson (finger).

Houston is coming off a solid showing against Sacramento, easily covering the 8.5-point spread in a 130-128 final. Jalen Green poured in 41 points, while Alperen Sengun had 18 points, a career-high 11 assists and nine rebounds. The Rockets are facing a Miami team that has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

Why the Heat can cover

This is a tough matchup for a Houston team that has the worst record in the NBA and is just 5-22 on the road this season. Miami is 18-9 at home and has won seven consecutive games at Miami-Dade Arena. The Heat have a trio of elite scoring options in Jimmy Butler (22.0 points per game), Bam Adebayo (21.8) and Tyler Herro (20.3).

Adebayo is coming off one of his best games of the campaign, scoring 38 points on 12 of 16 shooting against Indiana on Wednesday. He went 14 of 14 from the charity stripe, reaching the 30-point mark for the 10th time this season. Miami has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games against Houston, which is just 5-13 against the spread in its last 18 games overall. The Heat also get to face a Rockets team that is missing its second-leading scorer in Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) and just traded away veteran Eric Gordon.

