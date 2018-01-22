Rockets vs. Heat: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Heat at Rockets







Time: 8:00 p.m. ET



Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas



TV: NBATV

Odds and analysis

Analysis: The Rockets are coming off the high point of their season, a 116-108 win over the Warriors on Saturday, and they're playing with all sorts of confidence. After a rusty first game back from a hamstring injury, James Harden looked like his old self against the Warriors, scoring 22 points and dishing out eight assists in 34 minutes. The Rockets will also see the return of two of their wings, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green, who each missed the last two games while serving suspensions for a postgame locker room altercation with the Clippers last week.

The Heat, meanwhile, have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning eight of their last 10 games. Point guard Goran Dragic has made an All-Star bid, averaging 20.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds over that stretch. Miami big man Hassan Whiteside is finally starting to get back into the groove, averaging 19.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks over his last three games.

The Heat play at one of the slowest paces in the league, so the Rockets will attempt to run them out of the building. Whichever team can dictate tempo will likely have the best shot at winning. It should be a good one.