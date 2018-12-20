Rockets vs. Heat: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Houston Rockets were expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference once again when the season began. However, the Rockets went just 11-14 in their first 25 games this season and the failed Carmelo Anthony experiment was a big topic of conversation. They've played much better over the last two weeks and has ripped off five consecutive victories.

On the other side, the Heat were a playoff team last season and returned a similar group in the hopes of having success once again. However, Miami currently has a 13-19 record and hasn't exactly been a pillar of consistency. In addition, the team announced that guard Goran Dragic will miss the next two months after having surgery on his knee. Now the Heat will have to rely on young guard Josh Richardson and center Hassan Whiteside to shoulder the bulk of the scoring load.

Thursday's game features two teams that haven't exactly lived up to expectations, so it'll be interesting to see who rises to the occasion.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 20

Thursday, Dec. 20 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Heat +3.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Rockets: Houston is playing its best basketball of the season and it's really not even close. The Rockets are one night removed from hitting an NBA record 26 threes in a 136-118 win over the Washington Wizards. The Rockets have never been shy about hoisting a ton of shots from beyond the arc over the course of a game. It'll be worth watching to see if James Harden can keep up his stellar level of play. He's topped the 30-point mark in five of the team's last six games and remains as dangerous a shooter as he's ever been.

Heat: The Dragic news certainly puts the Heat at a supreme disadvantage for the remainder of the season. However, Miami has won two consecutive games without Dragic in the lineup and Richardson has continued to shine during this brief stretch. Richardson scored 22 points in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans and has been one of the team's top perimeter threats this season. His 38.8 percent shooting clip from three could certainly be a huge favor in if the Heat are able to steal a win at home against a hot Rockets squad.

Game prediction, pick

The Rockets had a disappointing start to the season, but are playing much better as of late. With the Heat missing Dragic, it's too much to overcome. Houston gets a narrow win in this one.