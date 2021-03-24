Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Houston

Current Records: Charlotte 21-21; Houston 12-30

What to Know

The Houston Rockets may be playing at home again Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point defeat. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Houston isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

The Rockets didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors at home on Monday as they won 117-99. Houston's small forward Jae'Sean Tate looked sharp as he had 22 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, sneaking past 100-97. Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 24 points and six assists, and small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 27 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 119-94 punch to the gut against the Hornets in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Rockets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.