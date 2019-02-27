Rockets vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets host James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, with tipoff from the Spectrum Center set for 7 p.m. ET. Houston will look to win its third consecutive game coming out of the All-Star break, while Charlotte is in desperate need of a victory. The Hornets enter Wednesday's action as losers of four of their past five games, yet they still hold a one-game lead over Orlando for the No. 8 seed in the East. Houston is listed as a five-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 227.5 in the latest Rockets vs Hornets odds. Before you make any Rockets vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model is well aware that the Rockets rank second to Golden State in offensive efficiency and are in the top 15 in rebounding rate and defensive efficiency when Clint Capela is in the lineup. When they have a healthy Chris Paul and Capela to complement Harden, the Rockets boast a nearly unstoppable offense.

But just because Houston stands out as the superior team on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Rockets vs. Hornets spread on Wednesday.

The model has also taken into account the impact that home-court advantage has in this matchup. Charlotte's 20-11 record at home is easily the best among teams with a losing record overall, while Houston's 14-16 record on the road leaves something to be desired.

Charlotte has covered the spread in 53 percent of its home games this season, as opposed to Houston's 36.7 percent when traveling. Since the All-Star break, Walker is averaging over 27 points, while the Hornets have received stellar contributions from their big man. Cody Zeller is coming off of arguably the best game of his career, posting 28 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals against the Warriors. He's averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks since the All-Star break.

