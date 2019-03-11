Rockets vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 run

James Harden and the Houston Rockets host Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and tip-off from the Toyota Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. While the Hornets had the weekend off, this will be the back end of a back-to-back for Houston. The Hornets really need to start piecing together some wins, as their recent skid has them out of the NBA playoff picture for the time being. They enter tonight's action one game behind the Heat for the No. 8 seed in the East, while the Rockets sit comfortably as the No. 3 seed in the West after an NBA-best eight-game winning streak.

The model is well aware of what a huge advantage home court is in this matchup, as the Hornets have been considerably worse when playing on the road. Charlotte's 9-22 record on the road this year is easily the worst among playoff hopefuls, while its 41.9 percent cover rate against-the-spread on the road is the seventh worst in the NBA.

Houston has a strong cover rate (56.2 percent) when playing at home, and the Rockets have won four straight home games entering tonight's action. A big reason for Houston's second-half surge is the return of Clint Capela. The Rockets are 8-1 since Capela's return, and the big man has averaged 14 points and 14 rebounds since returning to the lineup, and he should feast against Charlotte's thin frontcourt tonight.

Just because Houston benefits from home court advantage, doesn't mean it will cover the Rockets vs. Hornets spread.

The model is also well aware that Houston has been horrendous against-the-spread when attempting to cover near double-digit spreads. In games they have been favored by between 6.5 and 9.5 points, Houston is just 2-10 against-the-spread. That, plus the fact that Houston just played a hard-fought game against the Mavericks, offers some reason for optimism if backing Charlotte.

The other reason is the continued excellent play of Walker. Charlotte's All-Star starting guard has averaged 25 points and seven assists since the All-Star Break, including a 35-point performance against Houston just two weeks ago. Charlotte lost that game by just five points, and another big game from Walker could help them cover a much larger spread tonight.

