Rockets vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 7 predictions from model on 49-31 roll

The Houston Rockets will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon. James Harden and company will begin a back-to-back set without Russell Westbrook (rest) and Eric Gordon (knee) on the road. For the Hornets, the team's injury report is uneventful, though Malik Monk (suspension) remains sidelined. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center.

Rockets vs. Hornets spread: Rockets -8

Rockets vs. Hornets over-under: 222 points

Rockets vs. Hornets money line: Rockets -352, Hornets +274

HOU: Rockets are 7-5-1 against the spread in the last 13 games

CHA: Hornets have covered in five straight games

Why the Rockets can cover

The model knows the Rockets are an elite offensive team even without Westbrook and Gordon. Houston's shot profile is highly efficient and, as a result, the Rockets are No. 3 in points per possession and top five in free throw rate. In addition, the Rockets rank among the league's top ten teams in effective field goal percentage and turnover rate.

Defensively, Houston is not as dynamic, but the Rockets present a unique look for opponents. The Rockets are strong at creating havoc in the form of turnovers and, even if the opposition breaks contain, Houston is adept at avoiding fouls.

Why the Hornets can cover

The model also realizes that the Hornets have strengths, some of which will be magnified because Houston doesn't have its full complement of weapons. Charlotte is a strong offensive rebounding team and, with the Rockets purposefully utilizing a small-ball approach, Houston is vulnerable on the defensive glass.

Defensively, the Hornets rank No. 2 in free throw avoidance and, against a team led by Harden, it is paramount for any defense to avoid fouls in key situations. Charlotte is also above-average at creating turnovers. Even with a strong guard-focused perimeter attack, it will be easier for the Hornets to score if they can do so in transition.

