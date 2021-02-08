The Houston Rockets visit the Charlotte Hornets for an intriguing clash that gets the Monday NBA schedule tipped off. The Rockets are 11-11 overall this season, including a 6-6 record on the road. The Hornets are 11-13 in 2020-21, though Charlotte won its last contest on Sunday. Christian Wood (ankle) is out for Houston, while Devonte' Graham (groin) missed Sunday's game for Charlotte and is considered day-to-day.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. William Hill Sportsbook lists Houston as a three-point road favorite, up 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Hornets odds.

Rockets vs. Hornets spread: Rockets -3

Rockets vs. Hornets over-under: 223.5 points

Rockets vs. Hornets money line: Rockets -160; Hornets +140

HOU: The Rockets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

CLT: The Hornets are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Rockets can cover



The Rockets are keyed by a tremendous defense, and Houston has been even better on that end of the floor since the James Harden trade. The Rockets currently rank second in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 106.2 points per 100 possessions. From there, Houston is third-best in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.8 percent), and the Rockets are also a top-six team in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 15.2 percent of possessions.

Houston is also above-average as a shooting team in both effective field goal percentage (53.7 percent) and true shooting percentage (56.8 percent), with the Hornets rankings as below-average in both offense and defense. Finally, the Rockets can attack the offensive glass against a Hornets team that grabs only 71.4 percent of defensive rebound opportunities.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte's marquee offseason addition, Gordon Hayward, is making a big impact, averaging 23.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Hornets are also leading the NBA in assist rate (69.9 percent), with a top-five mark in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.95) and an above-average offensive rebound rate (27.9 percent).

On the defensive side, Charlotte is No. 5 in the NBA in turnover creation rate, forcing a giveaway on 15.9 percent of possessions, and the Hornets are above-average in keeping opponents off the free throw line. The Hornets can also take solace in Houston's weaknesses offensively, with the Rockets scoring only 108.5 points per 100 possessions with bottom-tier marks in ball security and offensive rebounding.

