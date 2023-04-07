The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) will play their final home game of a disappointing season when they face the Houston Rockets (20-60) on Friday night. Charlotte lost a pair of games against Toronto earlier this week, including a 120-100 loss on Tuesday. Houston has won two of its last three games, beating Denver by 21 points its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center. Houston is favored by 4 points in the latest Hornets vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.

Hornets vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -4

Hornets vs. Rockets over/under: 230 points

Hornets vs. Rockets money line: Houston -190, Charlotte +158

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has a chance to slide some young players into primary roles against the worst team in the Western Conference on Friday night. The Hornets are playing their final home game of the season, giving them motivation against the Rockets. They beat Houston by five points on Jan. 18 earlier this season in a game that rookie Bryce McGowens played in.

McGowens was the team's leading scorer on Tuesday night, finishing with 20 points in a loss to Toronto. The Hornets have notched 13 of their wins at home this season, while Houston is 6-33 on the road and has lost six straight road games. Charlotte has won and covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston has generated some surprising momentum heading down the stretch of the regular season, winning two of its last three games. The Rockets cruised to a 124-103 win over Denver as 11.5-point underdogs on Tuesday, with Jalen Green scoring 32 points. He poured in 41 points against Charlotte in the Jan. 18 meeting and has reached the 40-point mark in three other games.

Charlotte's roster looks completely different since that game, with only McGowens and JT Thor playing then and now. The Hornets do not have any of their original starters on the court right now, leading to severe turnover issues in recent days. Houston is playing much better than Charlotte right now, and the Rockets have more healthy players available.

