Rockets vs. Hornets odds: Picks from expert who's 10-2 on Rockets games

The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a 10-game win streak and now own the NBA's best record at 21-4. The Charlotte Hornets, fresh off a win at Oklahoma City, come to town looking to end Houston's streak and start one of their own. The two teams face off in a nationally televised showdown on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. (ESPN).
Houston is favored by 12.5 points. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 221, up from the opening of 219.5.
Houston averages 115 points, second only to Golden State. During this 10-game streak, however, they've scored at least 117 eight times.
James Harden is the MVP of the season so far. He is averaging 32 points per game, tops in the NBA, and is second with 9.7 assists per game.
The Rockets have yet to lose with Chris Paul in the lineup (10-0). He scored a season-high 26 points in Saturday's 124-117 win over Phoenix. Down low, third-year pro Clint Capela has been a huge boost. He had 28 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in a 130-123 win over the Pelicans on Monday and averages 13.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
Capela will need to be on his game with Dwight Howard coming to town.
Howard, the eight-time All-Star who spent three seasons with the Rockets, is having a career resurgence at 32. He is averaging 23 points, 13 rebounds and 3.4 blocks over his last three games and likely will have an extra boost of motivation upon his return to Houston.
Kemba Walker is averaging 22.5 points from the point guard position. He'll face off with Paul in a critical one-on-one matchup.
Charlotte (10-16) has faded of late, dropping eight of its last 10. Frank Kaminsky returned Monday after missing two games and provided a boost, with eight points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a 116-103 win over OKC.
One telling stat on Charlotte's success: When someone scores 25 points, the Hornets are 8-4. When nobody scores that much, the team is just 2-12.
