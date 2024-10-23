The Houston Rockets will host the Charlotte Hornets to start their respective 2024-25 NBA campaigns on Wednesday night. Houston swept the two-game season series last year and has won three straight overall versus Charlotte. The Rockets are coming off a 41-41 season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference, while the Hornets went 21-61, finishing 13th in the East. The Rockets were 45-35-2 against the spread (ATS) last season, while the Hornets were 34-48 ATS.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. SportsLine consensus lists Houston as the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800 in the process. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Rockets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -7.5

Hornets vs. Rockets over/under: 229.5 points

Hornets vs. Rockets money line: Houston -300, Charlotte +240

CHO: The Hornets were 15-26 ATS on the road last season

HOU: The Over went 19-10-1 for the Rockets in non-conference games in 2023-24

Hornets vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine



Hornets vs. Rockets streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte began last season with an upset victory as it defeated the Atlanta Hawks in their season opener. The Hornets had a rough season overall, but they did split their final six games of the season, and that could give them some confidence entering this season. Plus, the team has had recent spread success against Houston as the Hornets are 6-3 against the spread versus the Rockets over their last nine meetings.

Additionally, No. 6 overall draft pick Tidjane Salaun showed promise in the preseason, scoring in double-figures in four of five games. The one outing in which he didn't reach double-digits, he still finished with seven points and 14 rebounds. The Frenchman knocked down 40.5% of his three-pointers in the exhibition season, and he adds to a young core that includes Brandon Miller, who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last year, and LaMelo Ball, who averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds across 22 games a year ago. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston was one of the best teams against the spread (ATS) last season, going 45-35-2. That 56.3% cover rate was the fifth-best in the NBA, and Houston was even better as a home favorite, going 14-5-1 ATS (73.7%). The strength of the team is its perimeter defense as the Rockets allowed the lowest three-point percentage (34.8%) in the league, which could pose problems for a Hornets team which ranked in the bottom 10 in both made three-pointers and three-point percentage in 2023-24.

The Rockets are one of the deepest teams in the league as eight different players averaged at least 9.5 points, led by Alperen Sengun, who had a breakout year. He put up 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while knocking down 53.7% of his field goal attempts. He's complemented by Jalen Green, who put up 19.6 points, and Fred VanVleet, who averaged 17.4 points with 8.1 assists. Houston then added Kentucky sharpshooter Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick after he knocked down 52.1% of shots from beyond the arc in his one year in Lexington, Ky. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rockets vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 220 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that went 94-61 on top-rated NBA picks last season, and find out.