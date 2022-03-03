Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Utah Jazz and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Houston Rockets 94-83.

Utah has been relying on shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who has 28 points and eight assists, and center Rudy Gobert, who has posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds. Those points put Gobert near his season high of 24. One thing to keep an eye out for is Hassan Whiteside's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Houston has been led by shooting guard Jalen Green, who so far has 20 points.

the Rockets have lost 93% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Utah @ Houston

Current Records: Utah 38-22; Houston 15-46

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.75 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET March 2 at Toyota Center. Utah should still be riding high after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to get back in the win column.

Houston received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 113-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Small forward Garrison Mathews had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Utah sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 118-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Utah's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led the charge as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five assists.

Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 19 of their 28 home games.

The Rockets took a serious blow against the Jazz in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 135-101. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 15-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 20 out of their last 34 games against Utah.

Feb 14, 2022 - Utah 135 vs. Houston 101

Jan 19, 2022 - Houston 116 vs. Utah 111

Oct 28, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Houston 91

May 08, 2021 - Utah 124 vs. Houston 116

Apr 21, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Houston 89

Mar 12, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 99

Feb 22, 2020 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 110

Feb 09, 2020 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 113

Jan 27, 2020 - Houston 126 vs. Utah 117

Apr 24, 2019 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 93

Apr 22, 2019 - Utah 107 vs. Houston 91

Apr 20, 2019 - Houston 104 vs. Utah 101

Apr 17, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Utah 98

Apr 14, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Utah 90

Feb 02, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Utah 98

Dec 17, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Utah 97

Dec 06, 2018 - Utah 118 vs. Houston 91

Oct 24, 2018 - Utah 100 vs. Houston 89

May 08, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 102

May 06, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 87

May 04, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Utah 92

May 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Houston 108

Apr 29, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Utah 96

Feb 26, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Utah 85

Dec 18, 2017 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 99

Dec 07, 2017 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 101

Nov 05, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Utah 110

Mar 08, 2017 - Utah 115 vs. Houston 108

Nov 29, 2016 - Utah 120 vs. Houston 101

Nov 19, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Utah 102

Mar 23, 2016 - Utah 89 vs. Houston 87

Feb 23, 2016 - Utah 117 vs. Houston 114

Jan 07, 2016 - Houston 103 vs. Utah 94

Jan 04, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Utah 91

Injury Report for Houston

Eric Gordon: Out (Groin)

Dennis Schroder: Out (Ankle)

Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Utah