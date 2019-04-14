Rockets vs. Jazz odds, Game 1 line: Picks, predictions for 2019 NBA Playoffs from model on 76-59 roll

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets played a spirited and competitive first-round playoff series last season that Houston ultimately won in five games. They will meet again in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 set for Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center. The high-scoring Rockets (53-29), the No. 4 seed, are known for their highlight-reel offense, led by reigning MVP James Harden. Conversely, the fifth-seeded Jazz (50-32) are founded on an old-school combination of gritty defense and rebounding. The teams split four regular-season meetings this year. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite and the over-under for total point scored is 214 in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds. Before you make your Rockets vs. Jazz picks, see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 26 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 292-234 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering the 2019 NBA playoffs on a strong 76-59 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rockets vs. Jazz. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits over 60 percent of the time. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rockets will be determined to make fast work of this series in order to prepare for a likely second-round meeting with the top-seeded Golden State Warriors. They had hoped to avoid seeing the defending champs so soon, but ended up with the No. 4 seed following a one-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the regular-season finale.

However, Houston learned the hard way last season about taking the Jazz for granted. Utah won a game in Houston to steal home-court advantage and put pressure on the Rockets, who responded with a pair of strong performances in Salt Lake City and advanced in five games. But an injury to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell likely prevented a longer series.

The Rockets boast the NBA's second-rated offense and James Harden has made a case for repeating as MVP. He is averaging 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He had 43 points and 12 rebounds in a 125-98 win at Utah on Feb. 2 the last time the clubs met.

Even so, Houston isn't guaranteed to cover the Rockets vs. Jazz spread in Game 1 on Sunday against a Utah team that came on strong as the NBA Playoffs 2019 approached.

The Jazz have battled injury issues, especially at point guard, but became healthy down the stretch and won 13 of their final 16 regular-season games. They feature perhaps the best duo of rim-protectors in the NBA in Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, who combined to block nearly four shots per contest. Mitchell leads the way with 23.8 points per game.

The Jazz are No. 4 in the NBA in scoring defense at 106.5 points per game and No. 9 with 46.4 rebounds per contest. Favors had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 118-91 victory over the Rockets in December.

Who wins Jazz vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Rockets spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model that's up more than $4,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.