Rockets vs. Jazz odds, Game 2: NBA playoffs 2018 picks, predictions from proven model
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Jazz vs. Rockets game 10,000 times
The high-powered Rockets overwhelmed the Jazz in Game 1. On Wednesday (8 p.m. ET), the Rockets will look to protect their home court and a take a 2-0 lead before the series heads to Salt Lake City. The Rockets are 11-point sportsbook favorites in this NBA playoffs game with the over-under for total points scored set at 204.5.
For optimal insight on how to pick this NBA playoff game against the spread, check out data from the SportsLine Projection Model. The advanced computer model simulates each game 10,000 times, analyzing every possible matchup and trend to project a final score and player statistics.
We can tell you the model loves the over, which it sees hitting 71 percent of the time. It also has generated a point-spread selection that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations.
The model knows James Harden had 41 points as Houston rolled to a 110-96 Game 1 victory to continue its dominance of Utah. The Rockets have now won all five meetings against the Jazz this season by an average 16.8 points.
Utah's second-ranked scoring defense (99.8 ppg) has traveled well, but it appears to have no answer for the efficient Rockets. Houston jumped out to a 25-point halftime lead behind 34 combined points from Harden and Chris Paul, relegating the second half to a borderline formality.
On the bright side for Utah, it outscored Houston, 57-46, in the second half, though reserves played much of the way in the fourth quarter.
Even so, the Jazz managed to shoot 50 percent from the field, had an expected 56-36 edge in the paint and even took a 20-13 advantage in fast-break points.
Donovan Mitchell and Jae Crowder led Utah with 21 points each. The Jazz played without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who was sidelined with a strained left hamstring.
Will Game 2 on Wednesday follow the same storyline and result in another blowout win for the Rockets? Or will the resilient Jazz find a way to stay in the game until the final horn? Visit SportsLine to find out which side of the Jazz-Rockets spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time, all from the advanced computer model that already simulated the game 10,000 times.
