Rockets vs. Jazz odds, Game 4: NBA playoffs 2018 picks from data scientist who's 18-11

The Jazz will try to even their second-round 2018 NBA playoff series on Sunday when they host the Rockets in Game 4. Houston opened as a 5-point favorite and now is laying 6. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208.5.

Oh knows the Jazz can cover the spread, or win outright, if their starting five can get some penetration in the lane. Amazingly, Utah's Game 3 starters didn't shoot a single free throw. Utah's over-reliance on the three-ball was evident after getting dug into an early hole and trying to play catch-up.

The Jazz also need to get center Rudy Gobert going quickly. He shot 6-for-8 from the field in limited minutes.



The Rockets can cover the spread if they're more accurate from beyond the arc. Houston's lone weakness on Friday was its collective 3-point shooting, only 11-for-36. James Harden and Chris Paul were a combined 3-for-15 outside the arc. They will need to shoot better than that against a more defensively focused Utah squad.



