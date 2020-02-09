Rockets vs. Jazz odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

The Utah Jazz (33-18) and the Houston Rockets (33-19) will square off in an intriguing battle of Western Conference contenders on Sunday. Eric Gordon (leg) is questionable to play for the Rockets, while only Ed Davis (back) is listed as questionable for the Jazz in what should be a highly-competitive matchup. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center.

Sportsbooks list Houston as a 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Jazz picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Jazz vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Jazz spread: Rockets -3.5

Rockets vs. Jazz over-under: 232.5 points

Rockets vs. Jazz money line: Rockets -169, Jazz +146

UTAH: Jazz have failed to cover six straight games

HOU: Rockets have covered the spread in three of the last four

Why the Jazz can cover

The model knows a balanced Jazz roster is fully capable of winning on the road. Quin Snyder's team ranks second in the NBA in shooting efficiency on the offensive end and, overall, Utah ranks as a top-10 offense that includes an impressive free-throw rate.

On the defensive side, the Jazz are also quite potent, with Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert as the key cog. Utah ranks in the top eight of the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed, foul avoidance and defensive rebounding. Gobert is perhaps the biggest swing piece for Utah, but the Jazz are also led by a prolific offensive duo, with Donovan Mitchell averaging 24.3 points and Bojan Bogdanovic averaging 21.2.

Why the Rockets can cover

Even so, Utah isn't a lock to cover the Rockets vs. Jazz spread. The model has also considered that, even if Gordon is unable to play, the Rockets have plenty of firepower. Houston is an elite offense by any metric, ranking top five in the NBA in overall efficiency and near the top in free-throw rate.

The Rockets may be even better offensively after their trade deadline maneuvering, adding Robert Covington to the mix to provide even more spacing. Houston should also be able to create turnovers defensively in this matchup, with the Jazz ranking as a below-average squad in ball security metrics.

How to make Rockets vs. Jazz picks

Mitchell and Covington projected to exceed their scoring averages.

