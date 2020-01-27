Rockets vs. Jazz odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from projection model on 32-16 run

The red-hot Utah Jazz (32-13) will play host to the Houston Rockets (28-17) on Monday in a matchup of teams likely headed to the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Rockets will be short-handed, however, with Russell Westbrook (rest) expected to miss the game and James Harden (thigh) potentially unavailable as well, leaving Houston with a tall task on the road.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Sportsbooks list the Jazz as 12.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Jazz picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Jazz vs. Rockets.

Rockets vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -12.5

Rockets vs. Jazz over-under: 223.5 points

Rockets vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -951, Rockets +635

HOU: The Rockets are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven contests

UTAH: The Jazz are 7-1-1 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Rockets can cover

The model has considered that the Rockets project to be short-handed in this game, with that explaining the double-digit point spread. However, Houston remains a tremendous offensive team and, even with Westbrook and Harden possibly out, Eric Gordon is capable of carrying the load.

The veteran guard struggled in the early going this season but, in the last 10 games, Gordon is averaging 18.4 points and shooting 38 percent from 3-point distance. In addition, the Jazz struggle mightily to create turnovers, landing in the bottom five of the NBA. That could open things up for Houston to be aggressive and allow for the maximization of offensive possessions for the visiting team.

Why the Jazz can cover

Even so, Utah still has a chance to cover the double-digit Rockets vs. Jazz spread. The model also understands that the Jazz are playing at an elite level right now, including top-seven marks in the NBA on both ends of the floor. Utah's defense plays at a high level and, in the event that Westbrook and Harden are unable to play, the Jazz should be able to be even more aggressive in slowing the Rockets.

On the offensive end, the Jazz are also quite strong, ranking in the top six of the league in effective field-goal percentage allowed, defensive rebounding and preventing opponents from getting to the free-throw line. Utah also enjoys a big-time advantage on its home floor, posting an 18-3 overall record at home this season.

How to make Rockets vs. Jazz picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Mike Conley and Joe Ingles projected to score more than their season-long averages. On the Houston side, Gordon is projected to be in for an uptick in scoring production. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Rockets vs. Jazz And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.