Rockets vs. Jazz odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 18-5 run

The Utah Jazz are looking to build on one of their best performances of the season when they host the Houston Rockets on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Jazz have won three of their last four and are coming off a 139-105 home win over the Spurs on Tuesday, while Houston hopes to bounce back from a 103-91 loss to the Timberwolves in the first game of a three-game road trip. Utah is a two-point favorite and the over-under is 216 in the latest Rockets vs. Jazz odds. Before you make any Rockets vs. Jazz picks or NBA predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times using advances statistical metrics and all relevant data for the teams involved. It was red-hot last week, going a blistering 18-5 on all top-rated NBA picks, including a strong 9-3 record on spread picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to Rockets vs. Jazz. We can tell you it's leaning Over, but it's also produced a strong against the spread pick that hits a colossal 65 percent of the time. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The computer knows the Jazz are looking to reverse their uneven start to the season by replicating one of their most impressive performances in recent memory.

Utah set season highs by shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent from three-point range. All 13 players who saw action recorded at least one assist. New acquisition Kyle Korver, returning for a second stint with the Jazz, led the reserves with 15 points and knocked down a trio of three-pointers. Donovan Mitchell scored 20 and all five starters hit double-figures as the Jazz won their first home game in nearly a month.

The Jazz held a 48-35 edge on the boards and a 13-2 advantage in fast-break points over the Spurs, who trailed by 14 after the first quarter and never threatened.

But just because Utah is coming off a dominating win doesn't mean they'll cover the spread on Thursday.

The Rockets have covered in four straight trips to Utah and are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 in this rivalry despite dropping the first meeting of the season against Utah in October. James Harden has thrived against the Jazz too. He averaged 28 points and 7.4 assists in last year's Western Conference semifinals and is putting up 30.6 points and 8.7 assists per contest this season.

Who wins Rockets vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread can you bank on a whopping 65 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over on Thursday, all from the model on an 18-5 run.