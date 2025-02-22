The Houston Rockets (35-21) will try to pick up their fourth win in their last five games when they face the Utah Jazz (13-42) on Saturday night. Houston suffered a six-game losing streak at the beginning of the month, but it has won three of its four games since then. The Rockets returned from the All-Star break with a 121-115 win over Minnesota on Friday, remaining in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Utah sits ahead of only New Orleans at the bottom of the conference, and it is coming off a 130-107 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Delta Center. The Rockets are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is 228.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Jazz vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -7.5

Jazz vs. Rockets over/under: 228.5 points

Jazz vs. Rockets money line: Rockets: -311, Jazz: +248

Jazz vs. Rockets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has picked up three of its 13 wins in February, beating the Magic, Warriors and Lakers as an underdog in each contest. The Jazz also took the Suns to overtime two weeks ago and pushed the Clippers to overtime in their final game before the All-Star break. Rookie center Kyle Filipowski had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to the Clippers, while forward Lauri Markkanen added 20 points and six rebounds.

Center John Collins was the best player for Utah in Friday's loss to Oklahoma City, scoring 26 points on 11 of 19 shooting. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson had 19 points, and center Walker Kessler pulled down a team-high 19 rebounds. Utah has covered the spread in five of its last six home games, while Houston has only covered once in its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston has bounced back from a slow start to the month with three wins in its last four games to hold onto fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets beat the Raptors and Suns to open the homestand before taking down the Timberwolves on Friday in their return from the All-Star break. Shooting guard Jalen Green poured in 35 points on 12 of 24 shooting, knocking down 5 of 11 attempts from 3-point range.

Center Alperen Sengun posted a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while point guard Amen Thompson added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Jabari Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds in his return from a 22-game injury absence due to a fractured left hand. Utah has lost five of its last six games and has only covered the spread twice during that stretch. See which team to pick here.

