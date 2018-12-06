Rockets vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Houston Rockets were just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals last spring. However, an injury to Chris Paul derailed those hopes as the Golden State Warriors were victorious in seven games. The team re-signed Paul and Clint Capela, but let a pair of valuable veterans walk in free agency in the form of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute. Houston has struggled at times so far this season as it currently sits at 11-12.

The Utah Jazz were one of the most surprising stories of the 2017-18 season as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the postseason. Guard Donovan Mitchell took the NBA by storm as a rookie and has continued to excel in his second season. However, as a team, Utah has struggled to develop much consistency and is trying to shake things up with the trade for Kyle Korver last week.

How to watch Rockets at Jazz

Date: Thursday, Dec. 6

Thursday, Dec. 6 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Jazz -2.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Rockets: James Harden continues to play out of his mind for a Rockets team that desperately needs his scoring touch. The reigning MVP is currently averaging 30.6 points while Capela has been a double-double machine thus far. However, Houston hasn't exactly been getting the production it envisioned from its reserves. Combine that with the injury bug and the failed Carmelo Anthony experiment and it's not surprising that the Rockets have struggled out of the gate.

Jazz: Utah has struggled to play consistent basketball, but it's been playing much better as of late. The Jazz have been victorious in three of their last four games and are coming off a dominant 139-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Korver has been a very strong addition in the three games that he's played since coming over from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The sharpshooting veteran has scored in double figures in two of those contests and has knocked down eight of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Game prediction, pick

The line really tells you all that you need to know about this matchup. It features two Western Conference that haven't exactly lived up to expectations so far this season. It honestly could go either way, but take the home team in this one.