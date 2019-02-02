Rockets vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz will both try to improve their Western Conference standing on Saturday
The Houston Rockets have been severely affected by the injury bug throughout the season so far. Center Clint Capela is currently out of the lineup due to a torn ligament in his thumb. In addition, Chris Paul missed 17 consecutive games with a hamstring injury before returning this weekend. However, Paul will be out of the lineup for Saturday's contest as he rests a sore back after playing on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have been playing well as of late with four victories in their past five games. The Jazz are coming off a complete 128-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks with seven different players scoring in double figures. One of the biggest strengths that the team has is its depth, with a group that is centered around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
How to watch Rockets at Jazz
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Jazz -7.0
Odds and analysis
Storylines
Rockets: The biggest storyline of this season continues to be the stellar player of James Harden. Harden has scored at least 30 points in 25 consecutive games and nearly saw that streak come to an end in Friday's win loss to the Denver Nuggets. Once again without Capela and Paul, Harden will be forced to carry the team on his back and could find himself in a ton of isolation scenarios like he has on countless occasions this season. It's also worth keeping an eye on big man Kenneth Faried, who is averaging 16.3 points since signing with the Rockets after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.
Jazz: Gobert certainly responded well against the Hawks just hours after finding out he was snubbed as a reserve for the All-Star Game. The French product posted a double-double to the tune of 25 points and 13 rebounds and continued his strong season. Without Paul in the lineup, perhaps Donovan Mitchell will be able to be extremely aggressive much like he has been in recent weeks. Mitchell is averaging 25.0 points over the past five games and has scored at least 22 points in four of those contests. Look for Gobert and Mitchell to be the driving forces on the offensive end for the Jazz.
Game prediction, pick
The Western Conference may be as deep as it's ever been this season with the Rockets and Jazz being the sixth and seventh seeds as things currently stand. The Rockets are coming off a game on Friday night and could be a little fatigued. Roll with the Jazz at home in this one.
-
