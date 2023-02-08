Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Houston
Current Records: Sacramento 30-23; Houston 13-41
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.62 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Toyota Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Sacramento is hoping for another victory. They were the clear victors by a 140-120 margin over Houston. Power forward Keegan Murray was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Kings, shooting 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 30 points and six rebounds.
Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count Houston out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Kings are a big 8-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Sacramento 140 vs. Houston 120
- Jan 13, 2023 - Sacramento 139 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 11, 2023 - Sacramento 135 vs. Houston 115
- Apr 01, 2022 - Sacramento 122 vs. Houston 117
- Mar 30, 2022 - Sacramento 121 vs. Houston 118
- Jan 16, 2022 - Houston 118 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 14, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Houston 114
- Mar 11, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Houston 105
- Jan 02, 2021 - Houston 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 31, 2020 - Houston 122 vs. Sacramento 119
- Aug 09, 2020 - Houston 129 vs. Sacramento 112
- Dec 23, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 09, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 02, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 06, 2019 - Houston 127 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 17, 2018 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 11, 2018 - Sacramento 96 vs. Houston 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Sacramento 91
- Oct 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 100
- Apr 09, 2017 - Houston 135 vs. Sacramento 128
- Jan 31, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 83
- Dec 14, 2016 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2016 - Houston 117 vs. Sacramento 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 81
- Dec 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Houston 97
- Dec 05, 2015 - Houston 120 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 06, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 110