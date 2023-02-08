Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Houston

Current Records: Sacramento 30-23; Houston 13-41

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.62 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Toyota Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Sacramento is hoping for another victory. They were the clear victors by a 140-120 margin over Houston. Power forward Keegan Murray was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Kings, shooting 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 30 points and six rebounds.

Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count Houston out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 8-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Sacramento.