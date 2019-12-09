Rockets vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: Houston 15-7; Sacramento 9-13

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 13-2 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Houston has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Sacramento at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Sacramento hopes will continue.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 115-109 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, things were close when Sacramento and the Dallas Mavericks clashed on Sunday, but Sacramento ultimately edged out the opposition 110-106. The Kings can attribute much of their success to PF Nemanja Bjelica, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards. Bjelica didn't help his team much against the San Antonio Spurs last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Bjelica's points were the most he has had all year.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 15-7 and the Kings to 9-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rockets enter the contest with 120.5 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Kings are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 12-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.