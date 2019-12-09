Rockets vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Rockets vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: Houston 15-7; Sacramento 9-13
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are 13-2 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Houston has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Sacramento at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Sacramento hopes will continue.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 115-109 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, things were close when Sacramento and the Dallas Mavericks clashed on Sunday, but Sacramento ultimately edged out the opposition 110-106. The Kings can attribute much of their success to PF Nemanja Bjelica, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards. Bjelica didn't help his team much against the San Antonio Spurs last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Bjelica's points were the most he has had all year.
Their wins bumped the Rockets to 15-7 and the Kings to 9-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rockets enter the contest with 120.5 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Kings are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 12-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Apr 02, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 06, 2019 - Houston 127 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 17, 2018 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 11, 2018 - Sacramento 96 vs. Houston 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Sacramento 91
- Oct 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 100
- Apr 09, 2017 - Houston 135 vs. Sacramento 128
- Jan 31, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 83
- Dec 14, 2016 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2016 - Houston 117 vs. Sacramento 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 81
- Dec 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Houston 97
- Dec 05, 2015 - Houston 120 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 06, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 110
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Quarterly Grades: Bucks among 'A' teams
Also, the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have earned grades few expected from them entering...
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 9 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Winners and Losers: Lakers NBA's best
Devonte' Graham is making a name for himself in Charlotte while Chris Paul is making enemies...
-
LeBron-AD join Kobe-Shaq in Lakers lore
This tandem is about as close to unstoppable as it gets
-
Rookie Rankings: Rui jumps to No. 1
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
NBA Buy or Sell: Clips ahead of Lakers?
Also, is a Love trade imminent? Has Orlando fixed its offense? Will there be an All-Star appearance...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans