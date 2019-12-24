Rockets vs. Kings odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced computer

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-17 overall and 6-5 at home, while Houston is 20-9 overall and 10-5 on the road. The Rockets are aiming for their fourth straight victory. The Kings are trying to avoid their fourth straight loss. Houston is favored by six points in the latest Kings vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Kings took a 119-115 defeat against Memphis on Saturday. Harrison Barnes had 25 points and five assists.

Buddy Hield has missed 27 of 33 shots over the past two games. He was 3-of-15 while scoring seven points in Friday's 119-105 loss to Indiana Pacers and was 3-of-18 for eight points on Saturday. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) could miss his third straight game tonight.

A well-balanced attack led Houston over Phoenix every single quarter on the way to victory. The stars showed up for Houston in a 139-125 win on Saturday. James Harden had a stellar game for the Rockets as he shot 9-for-19 from beyond the arc and finished with 47 points, seven dimes and six boards. Harden and Russell Westbrook (30) combined for 77 points.

Harden fell short of his 24th career 50-point outing but he did score 40 or more for the 89th time. Westbrook has scored 30 or more in three straight games and four of his last six during his best scoring streak of the season. He is averaging 30.2 points during that span.

The Kings are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Rockets come into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 120.4.

