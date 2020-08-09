Watch Now: Stories We've Told: How Buddy Hield's basketball career transformed at Oklahoma ( 2:44 )

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at HP Field House. The Rockets currently occupy the fourth playoff slot in the Western Conference. The Kings, meanwhile, are 3.5-games behind the eighth and final playoff berth in the West.

Kings vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -5.5

Kings vs. Rockets over-under: 233.5 points

Kings vs. Rockets money line: Sacramento +190, Houston -220

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings fell to the Nets on Friday, 119-106. The top scorer for Sacramento was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who finished with 27 points. For the season, Bogdanovic is averaging 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. De'Aaron Fox scored 21 points against the Nets, which is his per game average for the season.

Sacramento has lost four of five games since the NBA restart. Despite their recent losing skid, the Kings have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against Western Conference opponents. In addition, the Kings are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games played on a Sunday.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston took down the Lakers by a final score of 113-97 on Thursday. James Harden was on fire again, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and almost finishing with a triple-double on 39 points, 12 assists, and eight boards. It was the third consecutive win for the Rockets, who rolled past the Lakers despite being outrebounded by 14.

The Rockets have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 118.4 points per game this season. The Rockets will also enter Sunday's contest against Sacramento full of confidence. That's because Houston is 12-2 in its last 14 games against the Kings. In Houston's 113-104 victory over Sacramento in December, Harden filled the stat sheet with 34 points, five assists and five rebounds.

How to make Rockets vs. Kings picks

