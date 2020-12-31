The Houston Rockets will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Houston is 0-2, while Sacramento is 3-1. The Rockets won two of the three meetings with the Kings last season.

Houston is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Kings spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets vs. Kings over-under: 229.5 points

Rockets vs. Kings money line: Sacramento +185 Houston -215

Latest Odds: Sacramento Kings +5.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings netted a 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Six Kings scored in double figures. De'Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists. Rookie first round pick Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. He also had five of his six assists in the final quarter. Richaun Holmes added 20 points. Harrison Barnes had a career-high eight assists.

Sacramento has scored 455 points in its first four games, the second-highest output in its first four games in franchise history. Buddy Hield has the longest active streak in the NBA (70 games) of making at least one three-pointer a game. Hield had 12 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday. Haliburton is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 assists off the bench.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost their second road game to open the season on Monday, 124-111 to the Denver Nuggets. Houston had a four-point lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter before Denver scored the final 14 points of the quarter. The Rockets were down eight with 5:19 remaining in the third quarter before the Nuggets went on a 14-2 run to put the game away for good. Houston shot 45.3 percent from the floor and lost the rebounding battle, 52-38. James Harden led the Rockets with 34 points and Christian Wood had 23 points. Harden scored 21 points in the second quarter.

John Wall is one of three players who have completed their COVID-19 quarantines and will be available to play on Thursday. DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon will also return to the team after missing the first two games because of required protocols. Houston had just nine players available for its first two road games. This will be Houston's first home game of the season after the scheduled home opener last week against Oklahoma City was postponed. The Rockets have won 20 of the past 23 meetings with the Kings. The last time Houston started a season 0-3 was 2015-16.

How to make Rockets vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Kings spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.