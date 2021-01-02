The Houston Rockets host the Sacramento Kings in a clash that will get the Saturday NBA schedule underway. The Rockets (1-2) knocked off the Kings on Thursday to pick up their first win of the season. Sacramento is 3-2 overall with a 1-1 record away from home in 2020-21. Eric Gordon (ankle) is listed as probable for Houston, with Ben McLemore and KJ Martin (self isolating) out for Saturday's game. DaQuan Jeffries (ankle) is out for the Kings.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Houston as a 4.5-point home favorite, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Kings odds.

Rockets vs. Kings spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets vs. Kings over-under: 233.5 points

Rockets vs. Kings money line: Rockets -200, Kings +175

HOU: The Rockets are 1-2 against the spread this season

SACR: The Kings are 4-1 against the spread in 2020-21

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets are operating at a high level offensively, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession in the early portion of the season. James Harden is the key to the attack, averaging 37.0 points and 11.0 assists per game, and Christian Wood is putting up 25.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on the interior.

As a team, the Rockets rank in the top five in effective field goal percentage (58.2 percent), and Houston does well in the free throw game, ranking in the top in free throw rate offensively and free throw prevention rate defensively. The Kings are well below-average as a shooting team on an efficiency basis in 2020-21, and Sacramento also doesn't create havoc defensively, forcing a turnover on only 14.1 percent of possessions through five games.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings have a path to offensive success in this matchup, especially considering the team is scoring at an above-average rate of more than 1.11 points per possession. Sacramento ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in turnover rate (13.9 percent), offensive rebound rate (27.3 percent) and free throw rate, and Houston's defense is struggling to this point.

The Rockets are currently second-worst in the NBA in points allowed per possession (1.2 PPP), and Houston is a bottom-tier team in defensive rebounding and shooting efficiency allowed. Defensively, the Kings also have strengths, including a 77.5 percent defensive rebound rate and a top-10 mark in free throw rate allowed. The ability to keep opponents off the free throw line is especially critical against a team led by Harden.

