A pair of red-hot teams clash when the Houston Rockets battle the Sacramento Kings in a key Western Conference matchup on Thursday night. Houston is coming off a 128-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, while Sacramento was beaten 130-115 by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Rockets (27-12), who have won six of seven, are 13-6 on the road this season. The Kings (20-20), who have won seven of eight, are 10-12 on their home court.

Tip-off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is set for 10 p.m. ET. Houston leads the all-time regular-season series 141-99, but Sacramento earned a 120-111 win on Dec. 3. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Kings odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5.

Rockets vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -3.5

Rockets vs. Kings over/under: 224.5 points

Rockets vs. Kings money line: Houston +140, Sacramento -167

HOU: The Rockets are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

SAC: The Kings have hit the money line in seven of their last eight games (+10.05 units)



Why the Kings can cover

Point guard De'Aaron Fox is coming off a double-double in the loss to the Bucks. In that game, he scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists. He scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 124-119 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. In 37 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.2 minutes.

Small forward DeMar DeRozan is one of three Kings averaging 20 or more points per game and one of five with a double-digit scoring average. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes. In the loss at Milwaukee, he poured in 28 points, while adding six rebounds, four assists and one steal. He had 30 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 123-118 double-overtime win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 6.

Why the Rockets can cover

Shooting guard Jalen Green is Houston's top-scoring option. He leads the team with a 21-point scoring average to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33 minutes of action. In a 120-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, he scored 42 points and added four assists and three rebounds. He had 34 points and five assists in Wednesday's win over the Nuggets.

Center Alperen Sengun has been effective as well. In a 119-115 win at Memphis on Thursday, he registered the second of back-to-back double-doubles with 32 points and 14 rebounds with five assists. He had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 135-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 7. For the season, he is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes.

