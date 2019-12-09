Rockets vs. Kings odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from advanced simulation

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center. Houston is 15-7 overall and 9-2 at home, while Sacramento is 9-13 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Rockets have won four of their past five games, while the Kings snapped a three-game losing streak with a win on Sunday. Houston is favored by 12.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Kings vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Rockets vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat Phoenix, 115-109, on Saturday. James Harden scored 18 of his team-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. Russell Westbrook had 24 points with 14 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his third consecutive triple-double and sixth this season.

Meanwhile, things were close when Sacramento and Dallas clashed on Sunday, but the Kings ultimately won 110-106. Nemanja Bjelica matched a career high with 30 points along with seven rebounds. The Kings squandered a 24-point lead but held on for the win. Buddy Hield added 26 points, including five three-pointers. He leads the Kings in scoring with 21.2 points per game.

The Rockets come into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 120.5. The Kings are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42 on average.

So who wins Rockets vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.