Rockets vs. Kings: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Houston Rockets were expected to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference this season, but the team didn't exactly get off to the best start. However, the Rockets now find themselves in fifth place in the West and have won five of their last seven contests, including victories over the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz. It's impressive that Houston has managed to stay afloat without Chris Paul and Clint Capela in the lineup for extended stretches. In fact, Capela is still expected to miss multiple weeks with a right thumb injury.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have been one of the bigger surprises in the NBA this season. Sacramento has accumulated a sensational amount of young talent during their years selecting in the lottery portion of the draft. De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield have helped lead the team to a 28-25 record so far and the Kings have won three consecutive games, including back-to-back victories over the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs. If this group can stay healthy, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them sneak into the playoffs in the Western Conference.

How to watch Rockets at Kings

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 6 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Rockets -3.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Rockets: The biggest storyline of this season has been the MVP-caliber play of James Harden throughout the year. Harden has scored at least 30 points in 27 consecutive games and has been arguably the most dangerous player in the league during this stretch. It'll be worth seeing if Houston can keep up with Sacramento's fast-paced offense that has given several teams problems this season.

Kings: The Kings also have a very explosive offense that currently ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 114.8 points per contest. This is a very deep roster that is led by the sharpshooting of Hield, who is averaging 20.4 points and shooting 45.9 percent from beyond the arc. In this matchup, it'll come down to what Fox and Hield can do against Harden and company and if they can keep up on the offensive end.

Game prediction, pick

The Western Conference is going to be a very intriguing race heading down the stretch this season. The Rockets are currently in the middle of the pack and the Kings are on the outside look in. This could be a very interesting matchup that the Kings could win outright. Roll with the home team in a narrow affair.