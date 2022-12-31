Who's Playing
New York @ Houston
Current Records: New York 18-18; Houston 10-25
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the New York Knicks will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Toyota Center. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New York and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 24 of 2020.
Houston's 2022 ended with a 129-114 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Houston was down 99-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jalen Green (23 points) was the top scorer for Houston.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, falling 122-115. Shooting guard Quentin Grimes wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Grimes finished with only nine points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 116.06 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.86
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won eight out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Dec 16, 2021 - New York 116 vs. Houston 103
- Nov 20, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Houston 99
- May 02, 2021 - New York 122 vs. Houston 97
- Feb 13, 2021 - New York 121 vs. Houston 99
- Mar 02, 2020 - New York 125 vs. Houston 123
- Feb 24, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. New York 112
- Apr 05, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. New York 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Houston 114 vs. New York 110
- Nov 25, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New York 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. New York 97
- Dec 31, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. New York 122
- Nov 02, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. New York 99
- Nov 29, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. New York 111
- Nov 21, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Houston 102