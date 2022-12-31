Who's Playing

New York @ Houston

Current Records: New York 18-18; Houston 10-25

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the New York Knicks will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Toyota Center. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New York and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 24 of 2020.

Houston's 2022 ended with a 129-114 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Houston was down 99-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jalen Green (23 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, falling 122-115. Shooting guard Quentin Grimes wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Grimes finished with only nine points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 116.06 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 14 games against New York.