Who's Playing

New York @ Houston

Current Records: New York 35-28; Houston 16-48

What to Know

After a six-game homestand, the New York Knicks will be on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. New York should still be riding high after a win, while Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Knicks and the Chicago Bulls this past Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 113-94 victory at home. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and had 34 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 113-87 punch to the gut against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. The Rockets were down 88-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Christian Wood wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Wood played for 28 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (17-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Houston's loss took them down to 16-48 while New York's victory pulled them up to 35-28. Allowing an average of 115.27 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 11 games against New York.