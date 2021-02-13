The Houston Rockets will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 12-15 overall and 5-6 at home, while the Rockets are 11-14 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Rockets have won eight of the last nine games between the teams.

The latest Knicks vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the game as a pick 'em, and the over-under is set at 212. Before entering any Rockets vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Rockets spread: Rockets PK

Knicks vs. Rockets over-under: 212 points

Latest Odds: Houston Rockets PK Bet Now

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks rolled to a 109-91 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Julius Randle scored 24 points and totaled a season-best 18 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 14 points for the second consecutive time as a Knick, and led New York with six assists. The Knicks avoided a third consecutive loss.

New York had a 58-42 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded Washington 65-46. The Knicks went on a 14-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters that put the game out of reach. Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand on Friday after scoring 10 points and collecting 14 rebounds in the first half. His timetable for a return is uncertain.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday, 101-94. Houston has lost four consecutive games. The Rockets led by 10 points after one quarter and led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but were outscored 28-10 in the third quarter. It was just the fourth time this season in 15 games that Houston lost a game in which it led by 10 or more points.

Eric Gordon and John Wall had 17 points each on Thursday. Wall (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game. Victor Oladipo (foot) and Christian Wood (ankle) remain out for the Rockets.

How to make Knicks vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Rockets spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 79-46 roll.