Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 39-38; Houston 19-59

The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.49 points per game before their contest Sunday. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Lakers strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 123-111. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 17 boards.

Meanwhile, Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Among those leading the charge for the Rockets was point guard Kevin Porter, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 39-38 and Houston to 19-59. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Lakers and Houston clash.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $136.67

The Lakers are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Houston have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Los Angeles.