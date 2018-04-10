Rockets vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The second game of TNT's Tuesday night doubleheader will see the Houston Rockets travel to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Entering the game at 64-16 on the season, the Rockets have long since clinched not only the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. As for the Lakers, they were eliminated from the playoffs a while ago, and currently sit in 11th place in the West with a record of 34-46.

This is the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season; the Rockets are 2-1 thus far.

How to watch Rockets at Lakers



Date: Tuesday, April 10



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Analysis

It's rare at this point in the season for a game to have absolutely no meaning, but such is the case in this Rockets-Lakers matchup on Tuesday night. The Rockets have already clinched the best record in the league, and the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs a while ago, and don't have their first-round pick, so there's no reason for them to lose.

It's a tune-up game for the Rockets as they prepare for the playoffs, and a chance for the Lakers to get their youngsters some more minutes. Other than that, there won't be much at stake at Staples Center.

With that being said, let's take a minute to talk about the very strange coincidence involving the two games on the TNT doubleheader tonight. The Celtics and Wizards will be meeting for the first time since the Wizards won an absolutely bonkers double-overtime game earlier this season. And guess what, the same thing is happening in Rockets-Lakers, with Tuesday night's game being the first time they'll play since the Rockets won an equally ridiculous double-overtime game.

Two rematches from double-overtime games on the same night is probably something that has never happened before, and will never happen again.