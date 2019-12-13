Rockets vs. Magic odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 13 predictions from advanced projection model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 11-13 overall and 8-5 at home, while Houston is 16-8 overall and 7-5 on the road. The Magic won five of six games before taking back-to-back losses. The Rockets, meanwhile, have won five of their past seven games. Houston is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Rockets vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Magic vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Orlando came up short against Los Angeles on Wednesday, falling 96-87. Terrence Ross just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. Nikola Vucevic missed the game with a right ankle injury and Markelle Fultz was unavailable because of an illness.

Meanwhile, Houston beat Cleveland 116-110. James Harden was dominant for the Rockets, finishing with 55 points and eight dimes. It was Harden's fourth 50-point game of the season and second this month. Harden made 10 three-pointers, and missed just 14 of his 34 shots. Harden became the fourth player in NBA history with multiple games of 10-plus three-pointers. At one point during the fourth quarter, he outscored Cleveland 13-0. He totaled 20 points in the final quarter.

Orlando comes into Friday's game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.7. However, the Rockets enter the matchup averaging 120.3 points per game, good for second best in the league.

So who wins Rockets vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.