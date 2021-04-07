Who's Playing
Dallas @ Houston
Current Records: Dallas 28-21; Houston 13-37
What to Know
Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Dallas has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, winning 111-103. Dallas can attribute much of their success to point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points, eight dimes and nine boards, and power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Houston had to settle for a 133-130 defeat against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Kevin Porter, who had 20 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards. Porter hadn't helped his team much against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
This next matchup looks promising for Dallas, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 28-21 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 13-37. We'll see if Dallas can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.
