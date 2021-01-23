Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets will face off at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 8-7 overall and 2-2 at home, while Houston is 5-9 overall and 2-5 on the road. Dallas is favored by nine points in the latest Mavericks vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Rockets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Rockets spread: Mavericks -9

Mavericks vs. Rockets over-under: 219 points

Mavericks vs. Rockets money line: Mavericks -500; Rockets +400

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks overcame the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, 122-117. Luka Doncic almost dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds. Dallas has won six of its last nine games. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 21 points each, and Porzingis had eight rebounds. Trey Burke added 13 points off the bench.

The Mavericks won the first meeting of the season between the teams on Jan. 4, 113-100. Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Dallas is averaging 53.5 points in the paint over its last four games. Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell did not play Friday due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston outlasted the Detroit Pistons on Friday, 103-102. The top scorer for Houston was Eric Gordon (20 points). The Rockets halted a three-game losing streak with the victory. Detroit's final layup was too late as time expired. DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points and seven rebounds. The game was tied at 85 with 8:42 remaining before the Rockets took the lead for good with a 10-2 run.

The Rockets have won four of their last six matchups with the Mavericks. Houston has only scored 110-plus points once over the past seven games after doing so four times in the first seven games. Christian Wood (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game. John Wall (knee) is out.

