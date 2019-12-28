Rockets vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Houston
Current Records: Brooklyn 16-14; Houston 21-10
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center after a few days off. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.68 points per game.
It looks like the Rockets must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. The matchup between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors was not particularly close, with Houston falling 116-104. Houston got a solid performance out of SG James Harden, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 11 dimes in addition to six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Brooklyn on Thursday, but luck did not. They took a hard 94-82 fall against the New York Knicks. SF Taurean Waller-Prince had a rough night: he played for 27 minutes but itself up just three points on 1-for-10 shooting.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 233
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 01, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Houston 116
- Jan 16, 2019 - Brooklyn 145 vs. Houston 142
- Nov 02, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 06, 2018 - Houston 123 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Nov 27, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Jan 15, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 12, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Dec 08, 2015 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Houston 105
- Nov 11, 2015 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Houston 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 8
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 8 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Former All-Star Zach Randolph to retire
Randolph last played in 2018 for the Sacramento Kings
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 28 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Trae Young suffers ankle injury
Young was helped off of the floor by his teammates
-
Report: Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade
Dedmon could help a lot of teams in need of a rim-protecting center who can shoot
-
Five Knicks players that could be traded
The Knicks have a lot of players on trade-friendly deals
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...