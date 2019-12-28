Rockets vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Houston

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-14; Houston 21-10

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center after a few days off. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.68 points per game.

It looks like the Rockets must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. The matchup between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors was not particularly close, with Houston falling 116-104. Houston got a solid performance out of SG James Harden, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 11 dimes in addition to six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Brooklyn on Thursday, but luck did not. They took a hard 94-82 fall against the New York Knicks. SF Taurean Waller-Prince had a rough night: he played for 27 minutes but itself up just three points on 1-for-10 shooting.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.