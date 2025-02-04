We've got another exciting interconference contest on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Houston Rockets. Brooklyn is 16-33 overall and 5-16 at home, while Houston is 32-17 overall and 17-8 on the road. The Nets defeated the Rockets, 110-98, in Houston on Saturday after the two teams split their two meetings last year with the home team winning each time.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Rockets are 9-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Rockets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 210.5 points. Before entering any Rockets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Nets spread: Rockets -9

Rockets vs. Nets over/under: 210.5 points

Rockets vs. Nets money line: Rockets: -397, Nets: +312

HOU: The Rockets are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six road games

BRK: The Nets have covered the spread in back-to-back games

Why the Rockets can cover

Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 21.5 ppg this season, including 25 ppg over his last four contests. With Fred VanVleet (ankle) out, Green will need to take on an even larger role in the backcourt, but the 22-year-old shooting guard has shown that ability early into his NBA career. Green has scored more than 20 points in five of his last six games for a Rockets offense that loves to run the floor. Houston is second in the league in fast break points (18.1 ppg) this season.

The Nets are one of the worst scoring teams in the league as they continue to miss key pieces to their offense. Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson (ankle), Brooklyn's two leading scorers, remain out as Brooklyn has eight different players ruled out for Tuesday. The Rockets have the third-best record in the Western Conference, and Amen Thompson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming off a 25-point performance against the Knicks, and he take on some of VanVleet's production. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are coming off a 110-98 victory over the Rockets on Saturday, and they haven't played since, whereas Houston is playing the second half of a back-to-back after also falling to the Knicks on Monday. The Nets have won back-to-back games for the first time since late November, and the Rockets enter on a three-game losing streak. So, although the totality of the season favors the Rockets, the Nets are playing better basketball at the moment. The Nets had six different players score at least 13 points against Houston on Saturday, led by 21 points from Ziaire Williams.

The Nets allowed 90.5 ppg over their two-game winning streak and are allowing 100.7 ppg over their last six contests, which would be the best scoring defense by more than three points over the course of an entire season. Brooklyn is allowing 97 ppg over its last three games, seven points lower than any other team in the league over their last three games, and despite multiple injuries, the Nets are still playing tough defense. That defensive efficiency gives them a chance to cover the number on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

